About this product
3.5g: 24-28% THC
Why contemplate your existence as a tiny speck on a giant rock hurtling around the sun when you can peer into a constellation of twinkling trichomes coating the green buds of Pretty Lights? There’s room for both, really. Indica-dominant, hang-dried and hand-trimmed, this potent Northern Lights x Belladonna cross brings a curious flavour profile that’s spicy and sweet all at once with a touch of earthiness to remind you which planet you’re on.
About this brand
BZAM
BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.