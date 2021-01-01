Loading…
BZAM

BZAM Macslurry

21-26% THC

BZAM’s Macslurry is a high-THC, small batch flower grown indoors in BC. Indica-dominant with sweet and spicy flavours from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool, Macslurry offers dense and chunky purple buds speckled with frosty trichomes. Basically, TMAC and Slurricane combined forces to become one super strain that’s truly out of this world. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.
