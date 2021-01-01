BZAM
About this product
21-26% THC
BZAM’s Macslurry is a high-THC, small batch flower grown indoors in BC. Indica-dominant with sweet and spicy flavours from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool, Macslurry offers dense and chunky purple buds speckled with frosty trichomes. Basically, TMAC and Slurricane combined forces to become one super strain that’s truly out of this world. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.
BZAM’s Macslurry is a high-THC, small batch flower grown indoors in BC. Indica-dominant with sweet and spicy flavours from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool, Macslurry offers dense and chunky purple buds speckled with frosty trichomes. Basically, TMAC and Slurricane combined forces to become one super strain that’s truly out of this world. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!