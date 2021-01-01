About this product

20-26% THC



Nut Butter from BZAM is an indica-dominant hybrid with high THC, grape-shaped flowers and red-orange pistils smothered in white and purple crystals. It’s Mendobreath F2 and The White sandwiched into one smooth, lip-smacking strain with a sweet and nutty flavour from myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. Nut Butter may tempt you to scrape the jar. Go ahead… we’ll look the other way. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.