These smell proof pouches are not only stylish, but provide a secure storage option. These 3 colour variations. Each pouch is lined with scent absorbing triple weaved carbon, which ensures your stash will be tucked away discreetly without notice. Also included is our locking zipper (with 2 keys) that keeps your personal belongings safe and 100% secure. If you’re on the go with smell proof storage needs, then this is the pouch for you.



Size: 6" x 6"

100% Smell Proof - Activated Carbon

Weather Resistant Materials

Locking Zipper - Maximum Protection

Portable, Padded, & Highly Functional Design