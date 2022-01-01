About this product
These smell proof pouches are not only stylish, but provide a secure storage option. These 3 colour variations. Each pouch is lined with scent absorbing triple weaved carbon, which ensures your stash will be tucked away discreetly without notice. Also included is our locking zipper (with 2 keys) that keeps your personal belongings safe and 100% secure. If you’re on the go with smell proof storage needs, then this is the pouch for you.
Size: 6" x 6"
100% Smell Proof - Activated Carbon
Weather Resistant Materials
Locking Zipper - Maximum Protection
Portable, Padded, & Highly Functional Design
