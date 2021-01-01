Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cali Crusher

Cali Crusher

Red Hydra Bubbler

About this product

The HYDRA from Cali Crusher is a three-in-one bubbler, spoon and one-hitter, with patented Quicklock technology for switching functions.

The HYDRA from Cali Crusher is a three-in-one bubbler, pipe and one-hitter, available in black and red. As a bubbler, it stands 15 centimetres tall, but you can remove the bowl and stem to create a pipe, or simply use the stem on its own as a one-hitter. Assembly and disassembly are made easy with its patented Quicklock technology. The HYDRA’s three pieces are wrapped in anodized 6160 aircraft-grade aluminum, the bubbler and stem are made with borosilicate glass, and the chamber is made of polycarbonate. All sales are final.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!