Cali Crusher
Red Hydra Bubbler
About this product
The HYDRA from Cali Crusher is a three-in-one bubbler, spoon and one-hitter, with patented Quicklock technology for switching functions.
The HYDRA from Cali Crusher is a three-in-one bubbler, pipe and one-hitter, available in black and red. As a bubbler, it stands 15 centimetres tall, but you can remove the bowl and stem to create a pipe, or simply use the stem on its own as a one-hitter. Assembly and disassembly are made easy with its patented Quicklock technology. The HYDRA’s three pieces are wrapped in anodized 6160 aircraft-grade aluminum, the bubbler and stem are made with borosilicate glass, and the chamber is made of polycarbonate. All sales are final.
