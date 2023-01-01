Each Rosette (Rose Petal Cone) holds roughly 1 gram of your favorite herbs. The Rosettes are protected from physical damage in a tube that contains a 2-Way Humidity exchange pack to preserve the petals at the optimal humidity ensuring the smoothest experience possible. Sealed with a cork top and elegant tamper seal.
All of our products hold their color & vibrancy for at least one year when properly stored! Keep out of direct sunlight.
PACK CONTENTS 3 Handmade PURPLE RAIN Rosettes - Purple & Off-White Rose Petal Cones CaliGreenGold Bamboo Packing Tool 2-Way Humidity Exchange Pack Protective Tube Cork Cap & Tamper Seal
Want to become an Authorized Retailer of CGG Exotic Cones? https://caligreengold.com/pages/caligreengold-wholesale
*Color Vibrancy may differ from images due to seasonality & genetic variation since we only use real rose petals!*
Founded in 2016 in San Diego, CaliGreenGold started innovating original products through passionate craftsmanship for the California cannabis culture. The following year our concentrates took first place at Chalice Cup and our ambitious team has been innovating with our products ever since!
Our artisanal cannabis portfolio features the finest indoor cannabis flower, hand wrapped in Rose Petals, Goji and Hemp; deliciously paired with our award-winning full spectrum concentrates. We produce Pre-Rolls & Cannagars in a wide variety of sizes and strains from classics to exotics; infused with Diamonds.