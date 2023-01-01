Pack of 3 Premium Pink & Yellow Organic Rose Petal Rolling Cones [Tropical Rosettes] each hold roughly 1 gram of your favorite herbs. We use only the finest Organic Rose Petals which we meticulous cure to ensure an optimal customer experience. The color vibrancy and aroma of our Rose Petal Cones will elevate your senses. The Rosettes are protected from physical damage in a tube that contains a 2-Way Humidity exchange pack to preserve the petals. The tube is sealed with a cork top and elegant tamper seal.



All of our products hold their color & vibrancy for at least one year when stored properly. Keep out of direct sunlight as it will cause colors to fade.



Our Rose Petal Cones do not contain any fillers, harmful chemicals, pesticides, dyes, artificial flavorings, artificial glues, or artificial colors. Our Rose Petal Papers are 100% All-Natural and Organic.



RESEALABLE PACK CONTENTS



3 Tropical Handmade Organic Rose Petal Rolling Cones | 109mm

CaliGreenGold Bamboo Packing Tool

2-Way Humidity Exchange Pack

Protective Tube

Cork Cap & Tamper Seal



Follow CGG & Share some LOVE!

@CaliGreenGold

@CaliGreenGoldExotics

@CaliGreenGoldLifestyle



*Tobacco Free Product

*NOT FOR USE WITH TOBACCO

*This product does not contain any herbs

*Color Vibrancy may differ from images due to seasonality & genetic variation since we only use real rose petals!

Show more