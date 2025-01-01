About this product
This all-natural CBD E-Liquid from Alternate Vape is the perfect way to refill your favorite oil vaporizer with high-quality CBD. Containing 500mg of CBD in total, the Alternate Vape E-Liquid is a 15ml bottle that will fill your 1ml tanks approximately 15 times. This delicious oil has a terpene-based flavor blend made from other plants and is available in Mint, Citrus, or Kush flavors, each containing 500mg CBD in total. The phytocannabinoids in each refill when using a standard 1ml / 1g cartridge will contain approximately 33.33mg of CBD (500mg/15 refills). Each flavor was carefully crafted to encompass natural flavors while fully utilizing the power of CBD.
This CBD E-liquid is made with an MCT oil base (fractionated coconut oil), which MUST be vaped at a low voltage. Please check your vape pen manual or contact the manufacturer to confirm its voltage levels do not exceed 5V. Alternate Vape CBD E-Liquid does not contain THC and therefore smoking it will not result in any psychoactive or intoxicating effects. Fill your favorite low-voltage vape pen with all-natural Alternate Vape Oil today and start reaping the benefits of cannabis without the high!
Get Connected:
Alternate Vape CBD E-Liquid 💨
Compatible with Oil Vaporizers*
All-Natural Hemp Ingredients
Refill Your Own Vape Tanks
15ml Bottle, 500mg CBD
No THC Whatsoever
No VG or PG Fillers
Natural Terpenes
3 Tasty Flavors
Made in the USA
Built-In Dropper Cap
Approximately 15 Refills
Tamper-Evident/Child-Resistant Cap
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
