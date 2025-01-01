About this product
This CBD Vaporizer Kit by Alternate Vape comes with everything you’ll need to start smoking your CBD oil the moment it arrives. Ready to go right out of the box, this kit includes a travel-friendly carrying case, 510-threaded vaporizer battery, USB charger, and one pre-filled cartridge containing 250mg of CBD. If you don't already own a vaporizer battery, then this is the perfect kit for you. When you're done your first pre-filled cartridge, simply dispose of the old one and reorder a new pre-filled CBD cartridge here!
Alternate Vape is a brand of high-grade CBD oil that comes conveniently packaged in pre-filled cartridges that fit most 510-threaded vaporizer batteries, the universal thread size in the vaping industry. (Because it is a 1ml tank size with a larger circumference, it will not fit most box-style vape batteries like the Yocan Hive or KandyPens C-Box). The easiest, all-natural way to enjoy CBD, each 1ml vape cartridge is filled with a powerful 250mg of CBD. Alternate Vape CBD Cartridges are comprised of quality ceramic to ensure a flawless, reliable product. These ceramic cartridges offer optimal heating and are less likely to burn your oil as opposed to a wicked cartridge.
Vaping CBD oil offers the same health advantages of using sublingual oils or eating edibles. We find some people prefer to smoke CBD oil because it’s easier, efficient, better tasting, and an overall more relaxing experience. Speaking of better tasting, these pre-filled CBD cartridges are available in 3 unique flavors including citrus, mint, or kush. Alternate Vape CBD oil contains 3 simple ingredients--CBD, terpenes, and MCT (coconut) oil, explained in full detail below the ingredients tab.
Get Connected:
Alternate Vape CBD Vaporizer Kit 💨
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
1ml Pre-Filled CBD Oil Cartridge (250mg)
Included 510-Threaded Vape Battery 🔋
All-Natural Hemp Ingredients
No THC Whatsoever
No VG or PG Fillers
Natural Terpenes
3 Tasty Flavors
Easy to Use
250mg CBD
Disposable Tank
Pen-Style Design
Purple LED Lights
Auto-Draw Vape Battery
Carrying Case & Charger
Proudly Made in the USA
Alternate Vape is a brand of high-grade CBD oil that comes conveniently packaged in pre-filled cartridges that fit most 510-threaded vaporizer batteries, the universal thread size in the vaping industry. (Because it is a 1ml tank size with a larger circumference, it will not fit most box-style vape batteries like the Yocan Hive or KandyPens C-Box). The easiest, all-natural way to enjoy CBD, each 1ml vape cartridge is filled with a powerful 250mg of CBD. Alternate Vape CBD Cartridges are comprised of quality ceramic to ensure a flawless, reliable product. These ceramic cartridges offer optimal heating and are less likely to burn your oil as opposed to a wicked cartridge.
Vaping CBD oil offers the same health advantages of using sublingual oils or eating edibles. We find some people prefer to smoke CBD oil because it’s easier, efficient, better tasting, and an overall more relaxing experience. Speaking of better tasting, these pre-filled CBD cartridges are available in 3 unique flavors including citrus, mint, or kush. Alternate Vape CBD oil contains 3 simple ingredients--CBD, terpenes, and MCT (coconut) oil, explained in full detail below the ingredients tab.
Get Connected:
Alternate Vape CBD Vaporizer Kit 💨
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
1ml Pre-Filled CBD Oil Cartridge (250mg)
Included 510-Threaded Vape Battery 🔋
All-Natural Hemp Ingredients
No THC Whatsoever
No VG or PG Fillers
Natural Terpenes
3 Tasty Flavors
Easy to Use
250mg CBD
Disposable Tank
Pen-Style Design
Purple LED Lights
Auto-Draw Vape Battery
Carrying Case & Charger
Proudly Made in the USA
Alternate Vape CBD Oil Cartridge + Vaporizer Kit (1ml, 250mg CBD)
Hemp CBD oilTHC -CBD -
Alternate Vape CBD Oil Cartridge + Vaporizer Kit (1ml, 250mg CBD)
Hemp CBD oilTHC -CBD -
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
This CBD Vaporizer Kit by Alternate Vape comes with everything you’ll need to start smoking your CBD oil the moment it arrives. Ready to go right out of the box, this kit includes a travel-friendly carrying case, 510-threaded vaporizer battery, USB charger, and one pre-filled cartridge containing 250mg of CBD. If you don't already own a vaporizer battery, then this is the perfect kit for you. When you're done your first pre-filled cartridge, simply dispose of the old one and reorder a new pre-filled CBD cartridge here!
Alternate Vape is a brand of high-grade CBD oil that comes conveniently packaged in pre-filled cartridges that fit most 510-threaded vaporizer batteries, the universal thread size in the vaping industry. (Because it is a 1ml tank size with a larger circumference, it will not fit most box-style vape batteries like the Yocan Hive or KandyPens C-Box). The easiest, all-natural way to enjoy CBD, each 1ml vape cartridge is filled with a powerful 250mg of CBD. Alternate Vape CBD Cartridges are comprised of quality ceramic to ensure a flawless, reliable product. These ceramic cartridges offer optimal heating and are less likely to burn your oil as opposed to a wicked cartridge.
Vaping CBD oil offers the same health advantages of using sublingual oils or eating edibles. We find some people prefer to smoke CBD oil because it’s easier, efficient, better tasting, and an overall more relaxing experience. Speaking of better tasting, these pre-filled CBD cartridges are available in 3 unique flavors including citrus, mint, or kush. Alternate Vape CBD oil contains 3 simple ingredients--CBD, terpenes, and MCT (coconut) oil, explained in full detail below the ingredients tab.
Get Connected:
Alternate Vape CBD Vaporizer Kit 💨
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
1ml Pre-Filled CBD Oil Cartridge (250mg)
Included 510-Threaded Vape Battery 🔋
All-Natural Hemp Ingredients
No THC Whatsoever
No VG or PG Fillers
Natural Terpenes
3 Tasty Flavors
Easy to Use
250mg CBD
Disposable Tank
Pen-Style Design
Purple LED Lights
Auto-Draw Vape Battery
Carrying Case & Charger
Proudly Made in the USA
Alternate Vape is a brand of high-grade CBD oil that comes conveniently packaged in pre-filled cartridges that fit most 510-threaded vaporizer batteries, the universal thread size in the vaping industry. (Because it is a 1ml tank size with a larger circumference, it will not fit most box-style vape batteries like the Yocan Hive or KandyPens C-Box). The easiest, all-natural way to enjoy CBD, each 1ml vape cartridge is filled with a powerful 250mg of CBD. Alternate Vape CBD Cartridges are comprised of quality ceramic to ensure a flawless, reliable product. These ceramic cartridges offer optimal heating and are less likely to burn your oil as opposed to a wicked cartridge.
Vaping CBD oil offers the same health advantages of using sublingual oils or eating edibles. We find some people prefer to smoke CBD oil because it’s easier, efficient, better tasting, and an overall more relaxing experience. Speaking of better tasting, these pre-filled CBD cartridges are available in 3 unique flavors including citrus, mint, or kush. Alternate Vape CBD oil contains 3 simple ingredients--CBD, terpenes, and MCT (coconut) oil, explained in full detail below the ingredients tab.
Get Connected:
Alternate Vape CBD Vaporizer Kit 💨
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
1ml Pre-Filled CBD Oil Cartridge (250mg)
Included 510-Threaded Vape Battery 🔋
All-Natural Hemp Ingredients
No THC Whatsoever
No VG or PG Fillers
Natural Terpenes
3 Tasty Flavors
Easy to Use
250mg CBD
Disposable Tank
Pen-Style Design
Purple LED Lights
Auto-Draw Vape Battery
Carrying Case & Charger
Proudly Made in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
Notice a problem?Report this item