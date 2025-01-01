About this product
Bammmer’s CBD Kief is derived from the very best Indica and Sativa flower strains that Bammmer has to offer. This kief is hand sifted through a mesh screen, resulting in a fine trichome powder with a mixture of incredible tastes and aromas. And at 15.38% concentration, this CBD Kief packs a punch. Bammmer CBD Kief is strictly controlled at every stage of its production and 3rd party lab-tested to guarantee the purity and potency being advertised.
Bammmer CBD Kief comes in the form of a powder that closely resembles pollen. This CBD Kief has less than .3% THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana that makes you feel “high,” and therefore will not produce any mind-altering effects or show up on a standard drug test. With CBD kief, you can enjoy the medicinal benefits of hemp without the side effects of anxiety or paranoia that are oftentimes associated with THC found in marijuana. Top off your bowls or hand-rolled joints/blunts with a potent CBD powder that’ll uplift your mind and body with Bammmer CBD Kief!
How to Use:
CBD Kief can be smoked from your favorite water pipes, hand pipes, and inside hand-rolled products including joints and blunts. Due to its very fine consistency, it is recommended to add kief on the top of your bowl packs as the bud will keep your Kief from pulling through to the inside of your pipe. It also serves as a great addition to any joint or blunt and can be sprinkled on top of your herb when rolling.
Many 420 chefs use kief as a stronger alternative to CBD flower when infusing oils or butter for edibles. However, unlike CBD edibles that need to be digested before entering your bloodstream, smoking CBD Kief enacts effects immediately and is regarded as the most effective dosing method for using CBD.
Get Connected:
Bammmer CBD Kief 🌿
Made from All-Natural Hemp
Derived from CBD Flower
Indica/Sativa Mixture
Natural Terpenes
Hand Sifted
1 Gram Jar
15.38% CBD
3rd Party Lab Tested
Sweet & Earthy Aroma
Uplifting & Energizing Effects
Farm Bill Compliant: Delta 9 THC < 0.3%
Note: Kief color may vary from product photos.
Warning: Do not use if pregnant or lactating. Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or using any new product. This CBD product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA).
Bammmer’s CBD Kief is derived from the very best Indica and Sativa flower strains that Bammmer has to offer. This kief is hand sifted through a mesh screen, resulting in a fine trichome powder with a mixture of incredible tastes and aromas. And at 15.38% concentration, this CBD Kief packs a punch. Bammmer CBD Kief is strictly controlled at every stage of its production and 3rd party lab-tested to guarantee the purity and potency being advertised.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
