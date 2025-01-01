Bammmer’s CBD Kief is derived from the very best Indica and Sativa flower strains that Bammmer has to offer. This kief is hand sifted through a mesh screen, resulting in a fine trichome powder with a mixture of incredible tastes and aromas. And at 15.38% concentration, this CBD Kief packs a punch. Bammmer CBD Kief is strictly controlled at every stage of its production and 3rd party lab-tested to guarantee the purity and potency being advertised.



Bammmer CBD Kief comes in the form of a powder that closely resembles pollen. This CBD Kief has less than .3% THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana that makes you feel “high,” and therefore will not produce any mind-altering effects or show up on a standard drug test. With CBD kief, you can enjoy the medicinal benefits of hemp without the side effects of anxiety or paranoia that are oftentimes associated with THC found in marijuana. Top off your bowls or hand-rolled joints/blunts with a potent CBD powder that’ll uplift your mind and body with Bammmer CBD Kief!



How to Use:



CBD Kief can be smoked from your favorite water pipes, hand pipes, and inside hand-rolled products including joints and blunts. Due to its very fine consistency, it is recommended to add kief on the top of your bowl packs as the bud will keep your Kief from pulling through to the inside of your pipe. It also serves as a great addition to any joint or blunt and can be sprinkled on top of your herb when rolling.



Many 420 chefs use kief as a stronger alternative to CBD flower when infusing oils or butter for edibles. However, unlike CBD edibles that need to be digested before entering your bloodstream, smoking CBD Kief enacts effects immediately and is regarded as the most effective dosing method for using CBD.



Get Connected:



Bammmer CBD Kief 🌿

Made from All-Natural Hemp

Derived from CBD Flower

Indica/Sativa Mixture

Natural Terpenes

Hand Sifted

1 Gram Jar

15.38% CBD

3rd Party Lab Tested

Sweet & Earthy Aroma

Uplifting & Energizing Effects

Farm Bill Compliant: Delta 9 THC < 0.3%



Note: Kief color may vary from product photos.



Warning: Do not use if pregnant or lactating. Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or using any new product. This CBD product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA).

