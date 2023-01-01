About this product
Convert your favorite glass bong into a dual functioning dabsketball rig with one of these Basketball Hoop Quartz Bangers! Whether you’re shooting hoops alone or throwing down dunks with friends, this is hands down the best smoking accessory for adding style to an otherwise boring water pipe. The Dabsketball Hoop Banger Nail is made from high quality thermal-resistant quartz, far more durable than your average glass nail and perfect for tasty low-temp dabs. These basketball themed bangers are complete with a decorative frosted glass backboard, a free UFO carb cap for controlling the airflow into your dab rig, and an extra deep dish that resembles a basketball hoop for loading up your wax concentrates. The Basketball Hoop Quartz Banger Nail is available in both male and female genders, equipped with a 14mm polished joint that will fit into/onto any 14mm joint water pipe or oil rig. Step up your dab rig game with a Dabsketball Quartz Banger today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Basketball Hoop Quartz Banger Nail
Thick Thermal-Resistant Quartz
Frosted Glass Backboard
Male or Female Fittings
14mm Polished Joint
90° Joint Angle
Novelty Item
Oil Rig Accessory
Dabsketball Themed
Tasty Low Temp Dabs
Fits 14mm Joint Water Pipes
Free UFO Directional Carb Cap!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
