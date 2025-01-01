About this product
Let’s face it, your standard run-of-the-mill birthday candles are ultra boring. Take your birthday celebration to a higher level with BirthJays, the first ever Pre-Rolled Joint Birthday Candle! These innovative birthday candles effectively take the age-old fantasy of lighting joints on the top of your favorite stoners cake, and turn that dream into a sensational reality. BirthJays are extremely simple to use and fully functional as lightable birthday candles. Besides adding your preferred strain of dry herbs to the included pre-rolled cones, this 5-pack of BirthJays has everything you need to decorate your cakes and desserts with Pre-Rolled Joint Birthday Candles.
Each BirthJay Pre-Rolled Joint Birthday Candle includes a mini candle cap that gets placed on top of the pre-rolled cone for lighting. A separate plastic base holds the mouthpiece of your joint within the cake, without the need to plunge it into any icing (see below for more detail on how to use). Each pre-rolled cone is made from high quality hemp fiber papers with an included filter tip, sporting a festive multi-colored birthday design on the outside and measuring approximately 4” inches in length. Snag this convenient 5-Pack today and be the life of your next party with BirthJays Pre-Rolled Joint Birthday Candles!
How to Use:
Step 1: Grind the goods.
Step 2: Fill the pre-rolled BirthJay cone.
Step 3: Twist then fold BirthJay joint at the top.
Step 4: Place the included candle top on the joint.
Step 5: Place assembled candle in cake, cupcake, dessert, etc.
Step 6: Light the candle(s) and sing Happy Birthday!
Step 7: Blow out the candle(s).
Step 8: Remove candle pieces from your joints.
Step 9: Enjoy your BirthJay joints!
WARNING: Your birthday parties may never be the same again (in a good way).
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Cakes 🌿🎂
BirthJays Joint Birthday Candles
Easy to Fill Pre-Rolled Cones*
4.5” inches Tall Assembled
Paper Length: 4” inches
Fun & Simple to Use
Convenient 5-Pack
Pre-Rolled Filter Tip
Great Gift for Stoners
Single Use Candle Tops
Candles/Cones per Pack: 5
Birthday Colored Rolling Papers
Plastic Bases & Candle Toppers Included
World’s First Pre-Rolled Joint Birthday Candle!
*Note: BirthJays are not filled. Please party responsibly.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
