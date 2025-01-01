Blueberry Muffin CBD Flower is a 50/50 Indica and Sativa hybrid strain that will balance your energy and focus to superhero levels! This CBD flower from Bammmer is a vibrant green color accompanied by long, thick orange hairs and a berry wonderful scent. Blueberry Muffin CBD Flower contains a strong 15.8% of all-natural CBD with a mix of natural terpenes derived from hemp. This hybrid CBD strain is grown indoors, a less cost-effective growing method, but one that provides a cleaner, safer harvest with higher trichome counts and denser nugs. Bammmer CBD Flower is strictly controlled at every stage of production, trimmed by hand, packaged with no additional additives, and 3rd party lab-tested to guarantee the purity and potency advertised.



Blueberry Muffin Indoor-Grown CBD Flower comes in the form of a bud grown from hemp plants that closely resemble marijuana buds. These CBD buds have less than .3% THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana that makes you feel “high,” and therefore will not produce any mind-altering effects or show up on a standard drug test. With Blueberry Muffin CBD flower, you can enjoy the medicinal benefits of hemp without the side effects of anxiety or paranoia that are frequently associated with THC found in marijuana. Get freshly baked with a strain that will bring you more joy than munching on a blueberry muffin with Blueberry Muffin CBD Flower from Bammmer!



How to Use:

There is no special equipment needed to start enjoying Blueberry Muffin CBD Flower. CBD flower, also referred to as hemp flower or CBD bud, can be smoked from your favorite water pipes, hand pipes, or even from a dry herb vaporizer. Unlike CBD edibles that need to be digested before entering your bloodstream, smoking CBD flower enacts effects immediately and is regarded as the most effective dosing method for using CBD. Vaping your CBD flower is the preferred method for exploring the flavor profiles of new strains while smoking hemp flower from a glass bong will provide larger clouds and be most effective in terms of speed & potency.



Storage:



Bammmer is a new brand of high-quality CBD Flower that will arrive at your doorstep in a convenient resealable pouch with an included humidity control pack to keep things fresh. For long-term storage, we recommend keeping your Blueberry Muffin CBD Flower in an airtight glass or metal container and storing the container in a cool dark place with minimal temperature fluctuation. For larger quantities, you can always add additional humidity control packs when needed.



Get Connected:



Bammmer Blueberry Muffin CBD Flower 🌿

Made from All-Natural Hemp

50% Indica 50% Sativa

Hybrid CBD Flower

Natural Terpenes

Indoor Grown

15.8% CBD

Hand Trimmed

3rd Party Lab Tested

Sweet & Fruity Aroma

Relaxed & Calming Effects

Humidity Control Pack Included

Farm Bill Compliant: Delta 9 THC < 0.3%



Note: Flower color may vary from product photos.



Warning: Do not use if pregnant or lactating. Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or using any new product. This CBD product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA).

read more