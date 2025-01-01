About this product
Improved mood, focus, and energy are only some of the many benefits of taking CBD oil daily. Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic provides those benefits, plus the peace of mind that you're ingesting only the highest-quality CBD. Sticking to the classic formula of blended hemp extract and hemp seed oil, Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic has a smooth consistency that stays true to the hemp name.
Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic is a full spectrum hemp oil product with 250mg CBD per ounce. The oil is CO2 extracted, which is the cleanest and most environmentally friendly way to extract it from the plant. Hemp Classic also contains hemp seed oil, which is cold-pressed from hemp’s seeds. This oil does not contain cannabinoids, like CBD, but it’s rich in vitamins, minerals, and the essential fatty acids Omega-3 and Omega-6.
Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic (2oz, 500mg CBD)
Hemp CBD tinctures
Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic (2oz, 500mg CBD)
Hemp CBD tincturesTHC -CBD -
About this product
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
