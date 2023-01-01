About this product
I been smoking since I was born man. Inspired by the iconic stoner comedy duo of Cheech & Chong, the “Cookie Jar” Stash Jar from Famous Brandz was built to keep your herbs as fresh as the day you put them inside. The body is made from clear borosilicate glass just like your favorite bongs & glass pipes, providing a clear window to always keep an eye on your stash. The wooden lid on top is equipped with an airtight silicone seal that keeps your herbs fresh while preventing unwanted odors from escaping. This classy wooden lid features an engraved ‘Up in Smoke’ movie decal and the glass is highlighted by a laughable Cheech & Chong Cookie Jar Decal on the front. Cheech & Chong’s “Cookie Jar” Stash Jar measures 4” inches tall by 3” inches wide, offering plenty of storage space for keeping your herbs fresh.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Cheech & Chong’s “Cookie Jar” Stash Jar
Wooden Lid with Engraved Decal
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Airtight Silicone Seal
Medium Stash Jar
4” inches Tall
3” inch Diameter
Smell-Proof Storage
Officially Licensed Product
Etched ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Logo
Cheech & Chong Cookie Jar Decal
“It will make you feel very funny” Decal
Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
