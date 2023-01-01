About this product
Grab an officially licensed Cheech & Chong Grinder from the boys at Famous Brandz! The ‘Up In Smoke’ Grinder is made from high quality aluminum and features diamond shaped teeth within the top compartment designed for shredding up your dry herbs into the perfect smoking consistency. The 4-part design includes a middle storage chamber that catches your ground herbs as you twist the two plates at the top together. The mesh screen attached to the bottom of this middle chamber allows excess pollen/kief to collect within the final compartment while an included scraper tool lets you enjoy this potent treat whenever you see fit! A magnetic top lid provides you with peace of mind during your travels and an ergonomic grip allows for hassle-free grinding every use. Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke 4-Piece Grinder is available in your choice between 4 bright colors, each one topped with a 40th anniversary ‘Up In Smoke’ movie decal.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke Grinder
Anodized Aluminum Construction
Razor Sharp Grinding Teeth
Built-In Pollen Screen
Kief Compartment
Magnetic Top Lid
Ergonomic Grip
4-Part Design
2” inches Tall
2” inches Wide
Pollen Catcher Base
Included Scraper Tool
Variety of Bright Colors
Diamond Shaped Teeth
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Up In Smoke Movie Decal on Lid
Officially Licensed Cheech & Chong Product
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
