About this product
Are you still missing out on smoke sessions with your friends during this unstable pandemic? Dive back into your old routine with the CLIIXX Pack! These Magnetic Glass Filter Tips were designed to stop the spread of germs when smoking pre-rolled joints and blunts. The CLIIXX is made with high-grade borosilicate glass that won’t alter the taste of your flower and features magnetic attachments that serve as the mouthpiece, so everyone in your session has their own. Insert your joint or blunt into the base of the crown, take your hit(s), detach your CLIIXX mouthpiece before passing, and let your smoke buddy attach their own!
The CLIIXX Pack is the most basic setup and comes with 2 Tips (mouthpieces) and 1 Crown. These magnetic glass filter tips are available in both 10mm and 12mm sizes depending on the size of your usual joint or blunt. For larger roll-ups that can’t fit inside either size, the crown can be rolled into the blunt, as seen in the video below. The CLIIXX Pack effectively reduces the spread of germs and keeps your fingers smoke-free, all without blocking your intake or reducing the airflow of your favorite hand-rolled products. Make your next smoke session risk-free with CLIIXX Magnetic Glass Filter Tips!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Joints & Blunts 🌿
CLIIXX Magnetic Glass Filter Tips
Fits Nearly Any Size Joint/Blunt
High-Grade Borosilicate Glass
Flat Tipped Mouthpieces
Magnetic Attachments
10mm/12mm Sizes
Heat Resistant
Easy-to-Clean
Infinitely Reusable
Glass Crutch Filter Tip
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Prevents the Spread of Germs
First & Only Magnetic Glass Filters
Kit Includes:
2 x Magnetic Mouthpiece Tips
1 x Small Travel Case
1 x Crown
The CLIIXX Pack is the most basic setup and comes with 2 Tips (mouthpieces) and 1 Crown. These magnetic glass filter tips are available in both 10mm and 12mm sizes depending on the size of your usual joint or blunt. For larger roll-ups that can’t fit inside either size, the crown can be rolled into the blunt, as seen in the video below. The CLIIXX Pack effectively reduces the spread of germs and keeps your fingers smoke-free, all without blocking your intake or reducing the airflow of your favorite hand-rolled products. Make your next smoke session risk-free with CLIIXX Magnetic Glass Filter Tips!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Joints & Blunts 🌿
CLIIXX Magnetic Glass Filter Tips
Fits Nearly Any Size Joint/Blunt
High-Grade Borosilicate Glass
Flat Tipped Mouthpieces
Magnetic Attachments
10mm/12mm Sizes
Heat Resistant
Easy-to-Clean
Infinitely Reusable
Glass Crutch Filter Tip
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Prevents the Spread of Germs
First & Only Magnetic Glass Filters
Kit Includes:
2 x Magnetic Mouthpiece Tips
1 x Small Travel Case
1 x Crown
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.