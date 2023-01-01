About this product
Consistency is key and the Dab Rite Digital IR Thermometer is one of the most advanced digital infrared thermometers available for consistently heating your dab rig's bangers & nails for perfect dabs every time. The Dab Rite Digital IR Thermometer is designed for both beginners who have trouble gauging temperatures all the way up to wax connoisseurs who strive for the perfect temp every dab. This unique oil rig thermometer comes with pre-installed emissivity settings and a high-grade industrial sensor that allows you to take full control of your dabbing experience.
The Dab Rite Digital IR Thermometer utilizes a flexible temperature reading arm allowing for more accurate readings across various heights and angles. Simply set the desired temperature, move the sensor under your banger, wait for the alert to beep, and then you're ready to rip. To make this device even more user-friendly, the Dab Rite Thermometer features a built-in LED guide light, ensuring that you’re getting the most accurate temperature reading every use. Forgetful smokers have no need to worry as the light and sound alert system is perfect for when you get distracted and the set temperature is reached. Whether your a novice smoker or veteran concentrate enthusiast, the Dab Rite Digital IR Thermometer is an effective, essential dabbing accessory that produces the perfect heat for every hit!
Get Connected:
Dab Rite Digital IR Thermometer
Highest-Quality Materials
Light & Sound Alert
Industrial Sensor
Digital Display
Easy to Use
Sleek Design
Choice of Color
LED Guide Light
Pinpoint Accuracy
6-Month Warranty
Box Includes:
1 x Dab Rite Thermometer
1 x Silicone Sensor Cover
1 x Carrying Case
1 x User Guide
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x Silicone Carb Cap Cover
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
