The Dopezilla Banshee Rig features a truly show-stopping design that’s like no other dab rig we carry. The latest addition to Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection, the Banshee Straight Tube Rig gets its name from a female spirit known in Irish folklore for signaling the death of a family member with a painfully shrieking wail. Banshees possess the power to experience premonitions and are often depicted as a shapeshifting disembodied spirit. The unique shape of the Banshee water pipe makes this a fitting name for this scientific glass oil rig. The Banshee is available with your choice of colored glass accents on the mouthpiece and flared base, complete with a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the main chamber and color matching Banshee decal just above.
The Dopezilla Banshee Dab Rig stands 10” inches tall and is handcrafted from 5mm thick borosilicate glass. The creative design is highlighted by a straight tube body that closely resembles the letter “Y” because it spits at the top in two directions. The split consists of the angled neck which works as a natural splashguard to prevent unwanted water from reaching your mouth, and the 14mm female joint that holds the included 14mm quartz banger. The 45-degree angled joint transports your dabs inside the fixed downstem and into the base where a gorgeous matrix percolator diffuses your vapor through water for smoother hits. The matrix perc is shaped like a drum and uses angled slits in the glass to ensure maximum water filtration as you inhale. Enjoy dabs so smooth you’ll be shrieking for more with the Dopezilla Banshee Dab Rig today!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Dopezilla 10” Banshee Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Clear Straight Tube Body
Colored Glass Accents
Matrix Percolator
10” inches Tall
Angled Neck
Unique Shape
45° Joint Angle
5mm Thick Glass
14mm Female Joint
14mm 45° Quartz Banger
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
