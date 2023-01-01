About this product
The Lycan Rig offers dabs so smooth, you'll be using it more than just during the full moon! Part of Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection, the Lycan Rig gets its name from the mythological half-man, half-wolf, known for transforming in the night and wreaking havoc in the streets. Commonly mistaken as a werewolf, a Lycan can control its transformation and are typically depicted as much larger in appearance. The Dopezilla Lycan Dab Rig lives up to its name providing big, robust clouds of vapor using the turbine disc percolator that expertly filters each hit through water. The turbine percolator uses small, strategically angled slits in the glass disc to whirl your smoke around the base for maximum cooling power while the angled neck works as a splash guard to prevent unwanted water from reaching your mouth as you inhale.
The Dopezilla Lycan Dab Rig measures 9” inches tall and is handcrafted from 5mm thick borosilicate glass. The fixed, reinforced downstem that transports your vapor into the bottommost chamber as you inhale, also known as a reinforced Dewar’s joint, allows for easy access to included 14mm quartz banger and keeps the heat of your torch away from the body of the water pipe while providing added stability. The Lycan Rig is available in your choice of colored glass accents on the mouthpiece, flared base, and reinforced female joint. The clear glass of the main chamber is highlighted with a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the neck with a color matching Lycan decal just above. Shapeshift into gear with the Lycan Rig from Dopezilla today!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Dopezilla 9” Lycan Dab Rig
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Colored Glass Accents
Turbine Percolator
Stemless Design
9” inches Tall
5mm Thick Glass
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Reinforced Dewar’s Joint
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
