Any dab enthusiast knows that wax concentrates can be a serious pain in the butt to work with. Much like peanut brittle, breaking of a chunk of shatter from the slab often results in small shards going every which way, leaving you in a scramble to pick up all those sweet pieces. Being wax connoisseurs themselves, Dr. Dabber knew there had to be a better way, and thus - the Budder Cutter was born.
Constructed from high-quality stainless steel, the Budder Cutter includes seven different attachments for enhanced versatility and precision. Since all wax concentrates have slightly different consistencies, Dr. Dabber ensures that you'll have the right tool for the job, no matter what type of wax you're working with. Essentially acting as a surgical tool, the Budder Cutter's heated attachments allow you to slice a chunk for your shatter slab with complete precision, without the mess - and also doubles as a loading tool.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Dr. Dabber Budder Cutter
Stainless Steel Tips
Heated Dab Tool
Easy to Use
USB Charging
7 Interchangeable Tools
Low-Temp Calibrated Heat Source
Cut & Load Wax Concentrates with Ease
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
