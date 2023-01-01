About this product
Produced in an epic collaboration between Grenco Science and renowned Los Angeles rapper/entrepreneur B-Real, the Dr. Greenthumb x G Pen Connect is poised to forever change the way you dab. Dr. Greenthumb’s fully customized G Pen Connect E-Nail is stylishly decked out from top to bottom in the doctor’s favorite green with flashy gold accessories and matching decals. This limited-edition release is both remarkably stunning and revolutionary in functionality, like the original G Pen Connect Vaporizer.
Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Connect is a true innovation in the concentrate vaporizer market, providing a clean and simplistic approach to the ongoing demand for advanced e-rigs & e-nails. Eliminating the need for a torch and exposed nail, the Connect delivers the same high-density clouds as any standard dab rig with the quality vapor production you'd expect from a Grenco Science vaporizer. Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Connect E-Nail is equipped with patented reverse airflow technology, engineered to vaporize your concentrates evenly and efficiently with every draw. The ceramic heating element works to preserve the essential flavors of your extracts while the airflow generated by your water pipe produces large hits, unlike any other e-nail we’ve seen before.
Grenco Science built Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Connect to fit your favorite glass bongs and water pipes with ease, complete with a ground glass attachment that fits snug inside any 14mm female joint. This piece is removable and can be replaced with other compatible attachments from Grenco Science for 10mm or 18mm joint sizes sold separately. A spring-loaded carb release button adds a new element to your dabbing experience, providing the option for increased airflow to your water pipe when clearing the chamber. Each component is made of high-quality stainless steel, and you can disassemble the entire device for easy upkeep. Every Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Connect Vaporizer includes a Dr. Greenthumb’s green hemp travel pouch with custom inserts for holding each part, making storage and transportation of your new e-nail just as easy as using it!
Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Connect is powered by an 850mAh battery that uses snap-in magnetic connections for a quick and effortless setup. This beefed-up vaporizer battery boasts a five-second heat-up time that is always ready to go at the click of a button. The entire device is pocket-sized and uber portable while remaining more than capable of driving back-to-back sessions. Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Connect E-Nail even supports pass-through charging so you can continue dabbing while the device is plugged in. The battery is equipped with three temperature settings optimized for vaping wax concentrates, each indicated by color-coded LED lights on the unit. Don't spend a fortune replacing your entire dab rig setup with some fancy electric rig that will likely limit your mobility when you can connect yourself to this Limited Edition Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Connect today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Dr. Greenthumb’s x G Pen Connect E-Nail
Patented Reverse Airflow Technology
Spring-Loaded Carb Release Button
Snap-In Magnetic Connections
Stainless Steel Components
Ceramic Heating Element
5 Second Heat Up Time
14mm Male Joint*
Easy to Operate
850mAh Battery
Torchless Dabbing
Pass-Through Charging
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Fits Female Joint Water Pipes
3 Optimized Temperature Settings
Limited Edition Greenthumb Design
Box Includes:
1 x Dr. Greenthumb’s G Pen Connect
1 x Male Glass Adapter (14mm)*
1 x Dr. Greenthumb’s Housing
1 x Dr. Greenthumb’s Tank
1 x Adapter Connector
1 x USB Charging Cable
3 x Replacement O-Rings
1 x Dr. Greenthumb’s Hemp Travel Case
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
