About this product

A dab station just isn’t complete without a trippy mat to gaze at between hits. These Silicone Dab Mats from Dunkees are made from the highest quality non-stick silicone and perfect for keeping your area clean and organized. Each rectangular mat measures 11” by 17” inches and features original limited edition artwork from the remarkably talented artist Daniel Militonian, aka Dunkees. Dunkees became famed for redesigning popular cartoon characters with his signature psychedelic styling and experimental mashups. His methodology is expertly highlighted by the designs available on these premium mats. The easy-to-clean surface of each silicone dab mat is perfect for placing down glass attachments, dabbers, glass rigs, or any other smoking accessories on your table without leaving behind a mess or potentially burning your table. Drop some dabs into your favorite rig and get transported into the Dunkees universe with these Silicone Dab Mats from Dunkees today!



Get Connected:



Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯

Dunkees Silicone Dab Mat

Highest Quality Materials

Medical Grade Silicone

Non-Stick Surface

Durable Design

Oil Accessory

Easy to Clean*

Artwork Won't Fade

Original Dunkees Logo

Measures 11” x 17” inches



About the Artist:



Daniel Militonian (aka Dunkees) was born in Moscow, Russia, and immigrated to the United States when he was just 9 years old. Since early childhood, he's had a passion for art but decided instead to pursue a career in computer animation. In 2012, he started selling his art on the Venice Beach Boardwalk and quit his day job to become a full-time artist. As the current owner of two art galleries, Dunkees feels lucky and fortunate to have found his true calling. Most days, you can find Dunkees painting live in California at his Venice Beach gallery.



Cleaning:



Wash your dab mat before first use with antibacterial soap & water. You can remove oil stains by dabbing a small amount of rubbing alcohol on a paper towel and gently rubbing the stain off until it is completely removed.