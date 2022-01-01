About this product
Holy guacamole this bowl piece is dope! That’s what your friends will be saying when they lay their eyes on your favorite glass bong topped with this unique Empire Glassworks creation. The “Avocadope” is a signature Empire Glassworks theme that has been beautifully mastered by their experienced glassblowers. Each Avocadope Bowl Piece is individually handmade from thick borosilicate glass and bright custom-mixed colors, including a deep light-brown flower bowl that resembles an avocado pit! These replacement water pipe bowl pieces feature unmelted green frit on the outside for a bumpy and realistic avocado skin texture.
The natural avocado shape is easy to grip and provides easy handling of this water pipe bowl piece when clearing each hit from your bong. This replacement bowl piece is equipped with a 14mm male ground joint so it will fit comfortably into any water pipe or glass bong with a 14mm female joint. Let the Empire Glassworks Avocadope Bowl Piece bring some green into your life and upgrade your favorite glass bong today with a custom water pipe accessory proudly handmade in sunny California!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Avocadope Bowl Piece
Custom Blended Avocado Colors
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Worked Glass Accents
Realistic Look & Feel
Ground Male Joint
14mm Joint Size
Single Hole
Avocado Themed
Deep Flower Bowl
Water Pipe Accessory
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
