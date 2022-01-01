About this product
Plumbuses are worth 6½ grapple according to Stealy, however you can get your very own 5.5” inch Plumbus Hand Pipe expertly crafted by the more reliable hands at Empire Glassworks for half that price. The perfect glass pipe for fans of the show Rick & Morty, the plumbus was first shown in the episode "Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate" where it was seen twice--most noticeably in an episode of "How They Do It," which shows the viewers in detail how plumbuses are made!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Rick & Morty “Plumbus” Hand Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Worked Plumbus Accents
Hand Spun Colors
5.5" inch Length
Highly Detailed
Thick Glass
Limited Edition
Collectors Item
Steamroller Design
Individually Handcrafted*
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Rick & Morty Themed Hand Pipe
Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA]
