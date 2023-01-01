About this product
Complete with a playful glass penguin, a fearsome yet lovable polar bear, and a curious orca whale chillin’ in their icy homeland, this thick glass mini rig has everything you need for a great smoke session. The Avenge the Arctic Mini Beaker is part of the latest lineup of unique glass mini rigs from Empire Glassworks, each one themed after the precious ecosystems that make our planet so special. These brand new mini beakers are highlighted by extremely detailed artwork within the main chamber, expertly depicting and emphasizing the conservation of a specific endangered habitat. The Avenge the Arctic Mini Beaker captures the quickly evaporating water of the icy cold Arctics and its adorable, at-risk residents. The penguin, polar bear, and orca accents are each individually handmade from thick borosilicate glass and custom mixed colors. The sculpture inside the Avenge the Arctic Mini Beaker represents an iceberg and features a mix of colored borosilicate glass and UV reactive glass that shines bright under blacklight! The Arctic iceberg serves as a fixed diffuser downstem and uses holes at the bottom of the glass filter your smoke through water as you inhale.
The Empire Glassworks Avenge the Arctic Mini Rig has a thick, clear glass body that measures 6.5” inches tall. Matching white glass accents on the worked maria rings, flared mouthpiece, and reinforced Dewar’s joint make this piece a true standout. The Avenge the Arctic Mini Beaker is equipped with a 14mm female joint on the front that sits at an upright 90-degree angle, making this bong perfect for dual compatible use. The reinforced Dewar's Joint helps to keep this part from snapping while being handled by some of your not so careful friends. Choose between a 14mm male banger nail for use with wax concentrates, swap it for a 14mm funnel bowl piece for use with dry herbs, or snag both! Bring a piece of the icy cold Arctic waters and their delightful inhabitants home today with the Empire Glassworks Avenge the Arctic Mini Rig.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs and/or Wax 🌿🍯
Empire Glassworks Avenge the Arctic Mini Rig
High Quality Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe
Penguin, Polar Bear & Orca Accents
Arctic Iceberg Themed Artwork
Handmade Animal Figurines
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Worked Maria Rings
UV Reactive Glass
Reinforced Joint
6.5” inches Tall
Ground Joint
Straight Neck
90° Joint Angle
Banger Hanger
Blacklight Reactive
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Thick Glass Beaker Bong
Sturdy 3.5” inch Flared Base
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
The Empire Glassworks Avenge the Arctic Mini Rig has a thick, clear glass body that measures 6.5” inches tall. Matching white glass accents on the worked maria rings, flared mouthpiece, and reinforced Dewar’s joint make this piece a true standout. The Avenge the Arctic Mini Beaker is equipped with a 14mm female joint on the front that sits at an upright 90-degree angle, making this bong perfect for dual compatible use. The reinforced Dewar's Joint helps to keep this part from snapping while being handled by some of your not so careful friends. Choose between a 14mm male banger nail for use with wax concentrates, swap it for a 14mm funnel bowl piece for use with dry herbs, or snag both! Bring a piece of the icy cold Arctic waters and their delightful inhabitants home today with the Empire Glassworks Avenge the Arctic Mini Rig.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs and/or Wax 🌿🍯
Empire Glassworks Avenge the Arctic Mini Rig
High Quality Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe
Penguin, Polar Bear & Orca Accents
Arctic Iceberg Themed Artwork
Handmade Animal Figurines
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Worked Maria Rings
UV Reactive Glass
Reinforced Joint
6.5” inches Tall
Ground Joint
Straight Neck
90° Joint Angle
Banger Hanger
Blacklight Reactive
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Thick Glass Beaker Bong
Sturdy 3.5” inch Flared Base
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.