Transform your smoke spot into a personal desert oasis with this Cactus Bowl Piece from Empire Glassworks! This limited edition water pipe bowl piece is made from thick borosilicate glass with custom blended colors and handmade flower accents. The Empire Glassworks Cactus Bowl features a realistic, spiny cactus texture created by the worked green marbles throughout the outside. The best part about this bowl piece is the large cacti arm that doubles as a convenient handle! This replacement bowl piece is equipped with a deep flower bowl for your dry herbs and a 14mm male ground joint, making it compatible with any 14mm female joint water pipe. Add some peace & tranquility to your next sesh with the Empire Glassworks Cactus Bowl Piece.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Cactus Bowl Piece
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Custom Blended Colors
Worked Spiny Texture
Deep Flower Bowl
14mm Joint
Single Hole
Ground Joint
Cactus Themed
Realistic Look & Feel
Worked Glass Marbles
Handmade Flower Accents
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
Replacement Water Pipe Accessory
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
