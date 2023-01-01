About this product
Bring your bong to life with the Empire Glassworks Daffodil Bowl Piece! This unique replacement water pipe bowl piece features a snapshot of a delightful daffodil flower as it courts a curious ladybug on one of its petals. Gorgeously sculpted with individually detailed flower petals using thick glass with custom mixed colors, this bowl piece is a true eye-pleaser with its soft green stem, yellow flower petals, and red accented dry herb bowl. A perfectly replicated and adorable glass ladybug accent rests between the bowl and petals. Equipped with a 14mm male joint, this single-hole bowl piece will fit any standard 14mm female joint water pipe while the flower petals make an excellent grip for easy handling. Each Daffodil Bowl Piece is individually handcrafted by the artisans at Empire Glassworks using only the highest quality borosilicate glass for a piece that will last.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Daffodil Bowl Piece
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Worked Ladybug Accent
14mm Male Joint
Ground Joint
Deep Bowl
Thick Glass
Highly Detailed
Custom Mixed Colors
Individually Handmade*
Daffodil Flower Themed
Water Pipe Replacement Bowl
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Daffodil Bowl Piece
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Worked Ladybug Accent
14mm Male Joint
Ground Joint
Deep Bowl
Thick Glass
Highly Detailed
Custom Mixed Colors
Individually Handmade*
Daffodil Flower Themed
Water Pipe Replacement Bowl
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.