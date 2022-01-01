About this product
Why blaze it when you can glaze it! The Empire Glassworks Donut Carb Cap is so sweet you'll want to take a bite out of it. This directional carb cap from Empire Glassworks has a universal fit that pairs great with any standard size banger nail. Directional carb caps are an extremely useful dabbing accessory that help retain the heat inside your bangers while offering better control of the airflow inside to effectively vaporize your wax concentrates. The width of the Donut Carb Cap works to cover your dab rig’s banger and prevent vapor from escaping, while the ergonomic grip makes it easy to spin and change the direction of airflow so none of your precious materials get left behind.
The Donut Carb Cap is handmade by the experts at Empire Glassworks from premium borosilicate glass and custom mixed colors. Carb caps from Empire Glassworks tend to be on the heavier side, so we recommend pairing this oil accessory with a flat top quartz banger if you wish to keep your carb on top of your banger between hits. Make every dab delectable and top off your favorite oil rig with the Donut Carb Cap today!
Get Connected:
Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯
Empire Glassworks Donut Carb Cap
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Handmade Donut Accent
Directional Carb Cap
Universal Size
2” inches Tall
Easy to Grip
Oil Accessory
Donut Themed
Spins to Direct Airflow
Individually Handcrafted*
Fits Any Standard Size Banger
Pairs Best with Flat Top Bangers
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
The Donut Carb Cap is handmade by the experts at Empire Glassworks from premium borosilicate glass and custom mixed colors. Carb caps from Empire Glassworks tend to be on the heavier side, so we recommend pairing this oil accessory with a flat top quartz banger if you wish to keep your carb on top of your banger between hits. Make every dab delectable and top off your favorite oil rig with the Donut Carb Cap today!
Get Connected:
Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯
Empire Glassworks Donut Carb Cap
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Handmade Donut Accent
Directional Carb Cap
Universal Size
2” inches Tall
Easy to Grip
Oil Accessory
Donut Themed
Spins to Direct Airflow
Individually Handcrafted*
Fits Any Standard Size Banger
Pairs Best with Flat Top Bangers
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.