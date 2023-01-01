About this product
Watch your smoke flow like the ocean current out of this gorgeously handcrafted glass pipe from Empire Glassworks. The East Australian Current Hand Pipe is made from heavy borosilicate glass with custom mixed colors. Each glass accent is made individually by hand, including the adorable family of turtles, curious fish, and even the deep-sea coral. This aquatic-themed hand pipe highlights the talent of the glassblowers from Empire Glassworks, who used a color palette that shows the ocean current's movement and expertly encapsulates the ocean environment. The East Australian Current Hand Pipe measures a compact 4.5” inches in length, each piece equipped with a spoon-style bowl for your dry herbs and a left-side air carb for complete control over the size of each hit. Enjoy the beauty of the barrier reef while smoking your favorite reef with the Empire Glassworks East Australian Current Hand Pipe!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Small East Australian Current Hand Pipe
Empire Glassworks Flagship Theme
Glass Turtles & Fish Figurines
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Worked Glass Marbles
Left-Sided Air Carb
Spoon-Style Bowl
Highly Detailed
4.5” inch Length
1.75” inches Wide
Custom Mixed Colors
Individually Handmade*
Aquatic Themed Accents
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Made in the USA [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Small East Australian Current Hand Pipe
Empire Glassworks Flagship Theme
Glass Turtles & Fish Figurines
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Worked Glass Marbles
Left-Sided Air Carb
Spoon-Style Bowl
Highly Detailed
4.5” inch Length
1.75” inches Wide
Custom Mixed Colors
Individually Handmade*
Aquatic Themed Accents
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Made in the USA [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.