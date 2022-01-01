About this product
Meticulously handcrafted by the experts at Empire Glassworks, the “Galactic” Flower Bowl Piece will transform your favorite glass bong into an otherworldly work of art. Designed to fit water pipes with a 14mm female joint, this dry herb bowl piece is made entirely from thick borosilicate glass, complete with a ground joint for a secure connection. Topped off with handmade glass planets orbiting around a satellite space ring, you won't be disappointed with this quick & easy upgrade to your glass pipe collection.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Galactic Bowl Piece
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Worked Glass Satellite Ring
Custom Mixed Colors
Orbiting Planets
Highly Detailed
Single Hole
Deep Bowl
Thick Glass
Ground Joint
Space Themed
14mm Male Joint
Individually Handcrafted*
Limited Quantity & Availability
Replacement Water Pipe Bowl
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
