About this product
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Empire Glasswork ice cream! Add a mouthwatering scoop of ice cream to your favorite glass bong with this delicious Ice Cream Cone Bowl Piece handmade right here in the USA. Individually handcrafted from thick borosilicate glass with custom mixed colors that resemble your favorite summertime treat, this appetizing bowl piece makes for a great replacement or upgrade to any 14mm female jointed water pipe. Complete with worked glass accents including melting vanilla ice cream, a chocolate dipped topping, and rainbow colored sprinkles, the Empire Glassworks Ice Cream Cone Bowl Piece is guaranteed to be a sweet addition to your favorite glass bong!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Ice Cream Cone Bowl
Premium Borosilicate & Pyrex Glass
Worked Glass Ice Cream Accents
Male Joint fits Female Joints
Custom Mixed Colors
14mm Joint Size
Ground Joint
Deep Bowl
Single Hole
3” inches Tall
1.5” inches Wide
Water Pipe Accessory
Ice Cream Cone Themed
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Ice Cream Cone Bowl
Premium Borosilicate & Pyrex Glass
Worked Glass Ice Cream Accents
Male Joint fits Female Joints
Custom Mixed Colors
14mm Joint Size
Ground Joint
Deep Bowl
Single Hole
3” inches Tall
1.5” inches Wide
Water Pipe Accessory
Ice Cream Cone Themed
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.