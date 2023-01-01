About this product
Tread lightly for there have been multiple shark sightings in this water, pipe. The Jawsome Shark Bowl from Empire Glassworks is meticulously handmade with multiple layers of glass on glass work that create the vivid illusion of a shark breaching from the water for your dry herbs! This great white shark themed bowl piece features fully worked glass and hand-mixed borosilicate colors, equipped with a standard 14mm ground joint that will fit most of your glass collection no problem. Turn ‘Shark Week’ into a year round celebration with the Empire Glassworks Jawsome Shark Bowl today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Jawsome Bowl Piece
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Worked Glass Accents
14mm Male Joint
Jaws Themed
Ground Connection
Individually Handcrafted*
Breaching Shark Flower Bowl
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
