This special double bowl piece will add an adorable pair of lavender tulips basking in their beautiful existence to your favorite water pipe. The Lavender Tulip Bowl Piece from Empire Glassworks branches off at the stem to create separate flowers allowing you to pack two bowls of your dry herbs at the same time! These lovely tulips allow you to take enormous rips, mix & match strains, or always have the next bowl waiting in line. This breathtaking bouquet is complete with handmade glass accents that bring the blooming tulips to life, including light purple flower petals and a green leaf growing off the vine. The Empire Glassworks Lavender Tulip Bowl Piece is individually handcrafted from thick borosilicate glass with custom mixed coloring and equipped with a 14mm male joint that can be planted inside any 14mm female joint water pipe.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Lavender Tulip Bowl
Hand Spun Custom Blended Colors
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Unique Double Bowl Design
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Worked Glass Tulips
14mm Male Joint
Ground Joint
Easy to Grip
Tulip Themed
Highly Detailed
Dual Flower Bowls
Individually Handmade*
Smoke Two Bowls at Once!
Water Pipe Replacement Bowl
Made in the USA [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
