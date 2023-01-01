About this product
You're really gonna flip your lid over this one, Morty! Paying homage to the most dynamic cartoon duo on TV right now, the Morty Carb Cap from Empire Glassworks is a directional bubble carb that offers an enhanced dabbing experience with your favorite dab rigs. Directional carb caps are an extremely useful dabbing accessory that helps retain the heat inside your bangers while offering better control of the airflow inside to vaporize your wax concentrates more effectively. The 35mm width of the Morty Carb Cap works to cover the top of your dab rig’s banger and prevent vapor from escaping. Simultaneously, the unique design provides an ergonomic grip that makes it easy to change the direction of airflow, so none of your precious materials get left behind.
Every Morty Carb Cap is individually handmade by the experts at Empire Glassworks from premium borosilicate glass with custom mixed colors and worked glass accents that make the character instantly recognizable. This Rick & Morty-themed directional bubble carb from Empire Glassworks has a universal fit that pairs great with any standard size banger nail. Carb caps from Empire Glassworks tend to be on the heavier side, so we recommend pairing this oil accessory with a flat top quartz banger if you wish to keep your carb on top of your banger between hits. Snag the Morty Carb Cap from Empire Glassworks and wubba lubba dub dab with complete control at your next session!
Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯
Empire Glassworks Morty Carb Cap
High-Quality Borosilicate Glass
Directional Bubble Carb Cap
Controls Airflow Direction
Worked Glass Accents
Custom Mixed Colors
35mm Width (1.4”)
1.75” inches Tall
Universal Size
Ergonomic Grip
Dab Rig Accessory
Rick & Morty Themed
Individually Handcrafted*
Fits Any Standard Size Banger
Pairs Best with Flat Top Bangers
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
