Compliment your favorite glass bong with this quirky Pink Flamingo Bowl Piece from the skilled hands at Empire Glassworks. This remarkable flower bowl will be the perfect accent to any water pipe with a 14mm female joint, made from thick borosilicate glass with custom mixed pink colors just like the flamingo it represents. Meticulously worked glass accents including feathered wings, a black & white beak, and of course a flamingo’s signature curved neck really bring this bowl piece to life. The flamingo beak & neck also double as a convenient handle for removing your bowl piece after lighting up your dry herbs. An offbeat yet stunningly attractive design, the Empire Glassworks Pink Flamingo Bowl Piece will transform your ordinary glass bong into a work of art!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Pink Flamingo Bowl
Highest Quality Borosilicate Glass
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Custom Mixed Pink Colors
Worked Glass Accents
14mm Joint Size
Single Hole
Deep Bowl
4” inches Tall
Limited Availability
Flamingo Bird Themed
Ground Glass Connection
Replacement Water Pipe Bowl
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
