About this product
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks “Alien” Hand Pipe
High Quality, Thick Borosilicate Glass
Worked Glass Opal Marbles
Glow in the Dark Teeth!
Custom Mixed Colors
Slyme Green Drips
7.25” inches Long
Left-Side Air Carb
Deep Flower Bowl
Alien Movie Inspired
Sherlock Style Design
Individually Handcrafted*
Limited Quantity & Availability
Thick Heady Glass Smoking Pipe
Proudly Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
About this brand
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.