About this product
Owl things considered, the Renew the Redwoods Mini Beaker from Empire Glassworks may very well be the most adorable water pipe on the market! The handcrafted glass artwork inside the main chamber expertly replicates a forest tree, complete with green moss and colorful wild mushrooms growing from the bark colored glass. On the backside a cute baby owl can be found burrowed within the tree, while matching wood-colored glass on the worked maria rings, flared mouthpiece, and reinforced dewar’s joint make this piece a true standout. The Renew the Redwoods Mini Rig measures 6.5” inches tall and features a clear glass body made from thick borosilicate glass. The entire tree serves as a fixed diffuser downstem and uses holes at the bottom to filter your smoke through water as you inhale. The worked glass accents on the tree are each individually handmade from UV reactive glass and shine bright under blacklight!
The Empire Glassworks Renew the Redwoods Mini Beaker Bong is part of the latest lineup of contemporary glass mini rigs from Empire Glassworks, each one themed after the vibrant ecosystems that make our planet so unique. These new mini rigs are highlighted by extremely detailed lampwork within the main chamber, expertly depicting and emphasizing the conservation of a specific at-risk habitat. The Renew the Redwoods Beaker is equipped with a 14mm female joint on the front that sits at an upright 90-degree angle, making this bong perfect for dual compatible use. Choose between the included 14mm male banger nail for concentrates, swap it for a 14mm male funnel bowl for dry herbs, or snag both! Bring home a cute baby owl nesting in its very own colorful forest tree with the Renew the Redwoods Mini Beaker today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs and/or Wax 🌿🍯
Empire Glassworks Renew the Redwoods Rig
Thick Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe
Handmade Forest Themed Art
Colorful Wild Mushrooms
Custom Mixed Colors
Green Moss Accents
UV Reactive Glass
Baby Owl Figurine
6.5” inches Tall
Ground Joint
90° Joint Angle
Reinforced Joint
Blacklight Reactive
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Thick Glass Beaker Bong
Sturdy 3.5” inch Flared Base
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
Get Connected:
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
