Chill with your backyard buddy 24/7 with the Empire Glassworks Squirrel’s Nest Hand Pipe! This highly detailed glass spoon pipe is handmade from thick borosilicate glass with custom-blended colors to depict a lively oak tree complete with a textured finish that expertly replicates the leaves and bark. The beautiful brown trunk serves as the neck and mouthpiece of your pipe, while the bushy green treetop surrounds the flower bowl and contains a built-in air carb. The Squirrel’s Nest Hand Pipe even has an arm that branches off to the right with an adorable white glass squirrel peering through the leaves! The left-side air carb hole provides you with full mastery over the size of each hit and the extra branch combined with the flat base work together to keep your pipe upright when tabled. Go green and smoke some trees with the Empire Glassworks Squirrel’s Nest Hand Pipe today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Squirrel’s Nest Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Textured Tree Lampwork
Glass Squirrel Figurine
Custom Mixed Colors
4.5” inch Length
3” inches Wide
Left-Side Air Carb
Flat Base Sits Upright
Individually Handcrafted*
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Squirrel Themed Spoon Pipe
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
