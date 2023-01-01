About this product
It's tough to become a seasoned dabber without a quality carb cap. The solution? Spice things up and top your favorite oil rig with a decorative carb cap that's guaranteed to add flavor to your next dab session with the Empire Glassworks Sriracha Bottle Carb Cap! This directional carb cap measures 2” inches tall and features a blazing hot design ideal for resting securely on flat top quartz bangers and nails. Carb caps from Empire Glassworks tend to be on the heavier side, so we recommend pairing this oil accessory with a flat top quartz banger if you wish to keep your carb on top of your banger between dabs.
The width of the Sriracha Carb Cap works to cover your dab rig’s banger and prevent vapor from escaping, while the easy-to-grip hot sauce bottle design makes it effortless to change the direction of airflow and effectively vaporize your concentrates. This American-made glass dabbing accessory is individually handcrafted by the glassblowers at Empire Glassworks from thick borosilicate glass with custom mixed colors that expertly replicate a mini Sriracha bottle. Add some spicy heat to your dab station with the Empire Glassworks Sriracha Carb Cap today!
Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯
Empire Glassworks Sriracha Carb Cap
Handmade Glass Hot Sauce Bottle
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Directional Carb Cap
Universal Size
2” inches Tall
Easy to Grip
Oil Accessory
Sriracha Themed
Spins to Direct Airflow
Individually Handcrafted*
Fits Any Standard Size Banger
Pairs Best with Flat Top Bangers
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
