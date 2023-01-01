About this product
Based on the predatory monster that entered the town of Hawkins, Indiana in November of 1983, this replacement water pipe bowl is sure to send chills down your spine. The Stranger Flower Bowl Piece from Empire Glassworks was inspired by the American sci-fi horror series ‘Stranger Things’ and sculpted by hand in representation of the blood-thirsty Demogorgon monster. Each of these paranormal water pipe bowls feature fully worked and colored accents made from high quality borosilicate glass and custom hand-mixed colors. Equipped with a 14mm male ground joint, the Stranger Flower Bowl Piece will fit comfortably into any water pipe with a 14mm female joint. Simply feed your dry herbs directly into the Demogorgon’s deep mouth and enjoy! Experience the alternate dimension known as “the Upside Down” from the comfort of your own living room with a little help from the Empire Glassworks Stranger Flower Bowl Piece.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Stranger Flower Bowl Piece
‘Stranger Things’ Demogorgon Monster
Authentic Custom Mixed Colors
Male Joint - Fits Female Joints
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Worked Glass Accents
Intricate Lampwork
Highly Detailed
14.5mm Joint
Single Hole
Ground Joint
2” inches Tall
1.6” inches Wide
Deep Flower Bowl
Sci-Fi Horror Themed
Water Pipe Accessory
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
