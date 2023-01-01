About this product
Bring Jake the shapeshifting dog to your next smoke sesh with the Empire Glassworks “Yellow Dog” Bowl. Made from thick colored glass, the Yellow Dog replacement water pipe bowl piece comes in both your standard 14mm & 18mm joint sizes and features three-dimensional facial accents. The two symmetrical dog ears double as safe handling for removing the bowl from your favorite glass bong. Snag this Adventure Time themed bowl piece before they're gone!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Yellow Dog Bowl Piece
Fully Worked & Colored Borosilicate Glass
Choice of 14mm or 18mm Joint Size
Male Bowl Fits Female Joints
Worked Glass Accents
Built-in Handles
Easy to Grip
Ground Joint
Limited Availability
Individually Handmade*
Adventure Time Themed
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
