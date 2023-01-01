About this product
The Eyce Collector is the ultimate tool for the oil connoisseur. Merging originality with functionality, the Eyce Nectar Collector effectively combines the benefits of indestructible silicone with a proprietary grade 2 titanium nail that delivers pure, flavorful vapor. The platinum-cured silicone body houses a water filtration system that uses a domed percolator to filter and cool down each draw, while the exterior sports an integrated non-stick wax storage container for bringing your materials with you on the move! When your ready to access your goodies, we recommend you turn the storage container facing downwards so your materials fall into the lid before pulling it out. From there, the lid doubles as a non-stick plate for preparing your concentrates.
The Eyce Collector measures 8” inches long and the domed percolator can be removed for a more travel-friendly & discreet 6” inch concentrate straw. The inside of the Eyce Collector is made from food-grade silicone just like outside, boasting a bacteria-free surface that can withstand high heats. The detachable 4-part design allows you to point the straw inside the body for sterility and protection between uses. Not only is this feature super convenient for travel, but works to cover your titanium nozzle when it’s still hot so it won't burn you or anything on your table. To use the heat shield, simply pull the silicone pieces apart and turn the nail inside the mouthpiece.
Nectar collectors, also known as concentrate straws, are extremely easy to operate. The removable chamber on the Eyce Collector is equipped with a 2” domed percolator that uses a minimal amount of water to moisture-condition each rip. We recommend filling this chamber with enough water to create bubbles when you inhale, but not so much that you get any splashback in the mouthpiece (test before heating). After filling with water and reassembling the unit, simply heat the titanium nozzle with your torch and make contact with your wax concentrates while you draw from the mouthpiece. Grab the Eyce Collector today and enjoy the convenient, user-friendly features that make this hand pipe the best concentrate straw on the market!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Eyce Molds Silicone Nectar Collector
Platinum-Cured Silicone Body
Grade 2 Titanium Nozzle
Removable Percolator
Water Filtration
8” inch Length
1.5” Diameter
Easy to Clean
4-Piece Design
Detachable Parts
Unique Heat Shield
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Nearly Indestructible Design
Built-in Non-Stick Wax Storage
Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
