About this product
The new & improved Eyce Rig 2.0 offers the same extreme durability of its predecessor with advanced upgrades that deliver ultra smooth dabs from your wax concentrates. The new 10mm glass collar acts as a heat-resistant barrier to protect the silicone body from damage while an included titanium nail ensures dense, flavor-rich hits from your extracts. If you like huge clouds, the compressed air path paired with the grade 2 titanium nail delivers the kind of thick but smooth rips dabbing connoisseurs seek. The Eyce Rig 2.0 is equipped with reinforced chamber walls for improved stability, ensuring the same rugged and indestructible build that Eyce Molds water pipes are known for providing.
This unique silicone dab rig was designed for fans of true function. Featuring four tool slots to keep your sessions orderly, the Eyce Rig 2.0 holds all the necessary dabbing accessories you’ll need in one place while a built-in wax storage container gives you fast & easy access to your concentrates. Detachable components ensure easy cleaning and the extremely durable platinum-cured silicone body offers indestructible reliability. Heavy-duty, efficient, and more travel-friendly than any other rig on the market, the Eyce Rig 2.0 offers the ultimate dabbing experience without any of the headaches.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Eyce Molds Silicone Dab Rig 2.0
Platinum-Cured Silicone Body
Virtually Indestructible Design
Improved Silicone Stem Cap
Grade 2 Titanium Nail
Compressed Air Path
4 Built-In Tool Slots
Flared Mouthpiece
Detachable Parts
6” inches Tall
90° Joint
Easy to Clean
10mm Collar Joint
10mm Titanium Nail
Titanium Dabber Tool
18 Unique Color Choices
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Built-in Non-Stick Wax Storage
Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
