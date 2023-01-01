About this product
The Eyce Sidecar is an unbreakable dab rig crafted from high-grade platinum-cured silicone. Boasting a highly functional design with an adjustable sidecar neck mouthpiece, hidden concentrate jar, built-in tool holders, and water chamber cap, the Sidecar Rig makes dabbing easier than ever before. Eyce equipped the Silicone Sidecar Rig with a honeycomb percolator for diffusing your smoke through water and creating extra-fine bubbles to maximize moisture-conditioning. A heat-resistant airpath ensures pure, clean-tasting hits, while an airtight seal promotes heavy chugging with low draw-resistance. Featuring an included 14mm quartz crystal banger bucket, this silicone oil rig is engineered for extracting optimal flavors from your concentrates.
This nearly indestrubile silicone dab rig has a sidecar neck mouthpiece that is fully adjustable and can sit at any angle you prefer. A built-in storage container on the top features a glass lid that doubles as an effective carb cap for your convenience. The Eyce Silicone Sidecar Rig is much easier to clean compared to your typical glass water pipe. Simply remove the adjustable neck, honeycomb percolator, and silicone chamber cap on top to easily clean out the inside of your rig. Lightweight and nearly indestructible, the Eyce Sidecar is the most travel-friendly dab rig on the market. Offering extreme durability, unheard of ergonomics, built-in tools & storage, excellent vapor production, and a variety of captivating color combinations, there's an Eyce Sidecar Rig for everyone.
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Eyce Molds Silicone Sidecar Dab Rig
High Grade Platinum-Cured Silicone
Adjustable Sidecar Neck
Honeycomb Percolator
Indestructible Design
4 Built-In Tool Slots
Flared Mouthpiece
Removable Parts
Easy to Clean
6” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
14mm Male Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Travel-Friendly Oil Rig
12 Unique Color Choices
Glass Chamber Carb Cap
Hidden Concentrate Container
Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
