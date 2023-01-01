About this product
The Spoon pipe is the first innovation from Eyce’s new ORAFLEX series. Exclusive to Eyce and covered by a utility patent, ORAFLEX (Overmolded Rubber Art) pipes are designed with two layers of platinum-cured silicone. The outer layer is transparent, offering a deep and glossy aesthetic that mirrors an artisanal glass pipe.
The ORAFLEX Spoon is a unique glass-like pipe that features an ergonomic grip and a removable borosilicate glass bowl for easy cleaning as well as a hidden ash poker. The spiral design features a base color wrapped in a hand-painted, spiraling secondary color. This pipe is also available in Floral, Honeycomb, and Switchback patterns with 5 color variations of each.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Eyce Oraflex Spiral Hand Pipe
Hand Blown Glass Aesthetic
Integrated Poker Tool
4.25” inch Length
Easy to Clean
Variety of Colors
Removable Glass Bowl
Practically Indestructible
Compact & Pocket-Friendly
Double-Layered Silicone Body
The ORAFLEX Spoon is a unique glass-like pipe that features an ergonomic grip and a removable borosilicate glass bowl for easy cleaning as well as a hidden ash poker. The spiral design features a base color wrapped in a hand-painted, spiraling secondary color. This pipe is also available in Floral, Honeycomb, and Switchback patterns with 5 color variations of each.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Eyce Oraflex Spiral Hand Pipe
Hand Blown Glass Aesthetic
Integrated Poker Tool
4.25” inch Length
Easy to Clean
Variety of Colors
Removable Glass Bowl
Practically Indestructible
Compact & Pocket-Friendly
Double-Layered Silicone Body
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.