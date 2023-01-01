About this product
Nothing compares to the convenience and efficiency of a dugout when you need a quick smoke break. Meet Eyce’s latest addition to their ongoing line of indestructible silicone products--the Solo Dugout. The Solo has multiple built-in compartments that secure the clear borosilicate glass taster pipe and a steel poker tool for cleaning. The largest compartment provides ample storage space for your ground materials, and the base is equipped with extra hidden storage space on the very bottom! All of these features are wrapped up inside an ultra-durable body made from platinum-cured silicone and topped with an airtight silicone lid. The Eyce Solo dugout is available in a variety of fun colors that will fit nearly any taste or preference, while the compact size makes it easy to keep with you on the move. Effectively combining the reliability of Eyce silicone with the accessibility of a classic dugout, you can't go wrong with the pocket-friendly Eyce Solo Dugout!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Eyce Solo Silicone Dugout
Platinum-Cured Silicone
Borosilicate Glass Pipe
Large Storage Areas
Airtight Silicone Lid
Variety of Colors
Stealthy & Discreet
Self Standing Design
Sandblasted Eyce Decal
Included Steel Poker Tool
Nearly Indestructible Design
Hidden Storage Compartment
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Eyce Solo Silicone Dugout
Platinum-Cured Silicone
Borosilicate Glass Pipe
Large Storage Areas
Airtight Silicone Lid
Variety of Colors
Stealthy & Discreet
Self Standing Design
Sandblasted Eyce Decal
Included Steel Poker Tool
Nearly Indestructible Design
Hidden Storage Compartment
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.