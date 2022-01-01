About this product
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Double Uptake Recycler
Fab-Egg Functionality
Handcrafted Glass
5” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
10mm Female Joint
10mm Quartz Banger
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Base-Connected Percolator
Clear Scientific Glass Oil Rig
