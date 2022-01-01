About this product
Those who love wax concentrates choose the Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship for its ability to deliver maximum potency with minimal harshness. The inline ruffle percolator sifts your smoke through tiny airways to properly cool & cleanse each rip, while the short airpath from the nail to mouthpiece allows for amazing tastes from your dabs. The Spaceship Dab Rig has everything you need to enjoy your extracts including a premium quartz banger, glass nail & dome, and a glass dabber tool for loading. Choose the glass bubbler dome to collect huge dense clouds, or the quartz bucket to better preserve the essential flavors of your concentrates.
Part interstellar vessel, part glass bubbler rig, the Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship has an out of this world ergonomic design ready to blast-off to unforeseen heights. This functional design was engineered to suit the more modern lifestyle, making the Spaceship Rig much easier to carry & more travel-friendly than your standard glass rig. The Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship is equipped with the best features available for a glass dab rig with no shortage of portability & style—a small but mighty addition to your fleet of glass pipes.
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Dab Rig
Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
Hand-Blown Borosilicate Glass
Thick Launch-Pad Base
Nozzle Mouthpiece
Ergonomic Design
Inline Ruffle Perc
6" inches Tall
Bent Neck
14mm Male Joint
14mm Quartz Dome
14mm Quartz Banger Bucket
Snoop Dogg Pounds Fist Logo
Choice of Bold Colored Accents
Thick Scientific Glass Concentrate Rig
