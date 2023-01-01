About this product
The Grav Charcoal Filter is a 2” inch tall glass chamber filled with activated charcoal, made to fit your favorite 14mm water pipe joint while holding your 14mm bowl piece on the top. The charcoal works to pull nasty tar and unwanted odors out of your smoke right from the start of each draw, providing you with an immaculate airflow and a cleaner bong. The Grav Charcoal Filter features a 14mm male joint, so it fits into any 14mm female joint water pipe. The top is equipped with a 14mm female joint so it will accommodate any 14mm male bowl piece or banger. Each of these unique water pipe attachments includes a 14mm glass plug and a white plastic keck clip to keep your charcoal fresh between use. The activated charcoal is accessible from the top so you can replace it anytime, without needing to buy a new attachment. Grab the Grav 14mm Activated Charcoal Filter today and start enjoying refined rips from your dry herbs while keeping your bong in pristine condition.
Compatible with Bongs & Water Pipes 💨
Grav® Activated Charcoal Filter Attachment
14mm Male Joint - Fits 14mm Female Joints
Holds 14mm Male Bowl Pieces/Bangers
Traps Residue & Unwanted Odors
Clear Borosilicate Glass
Refillable Design
14mm Joints
Stays Fresh
2” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
White Grav Decal
Compact & Lightweight
Included 14mm Glass Plug
Included White Plastic Keck Clip
Scientific Glass Bong Attachment
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
